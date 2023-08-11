5 Films In Indian Cinema That Achieved A Whopping Opening Day Collection

RRR, a fictional story about two legendary revolutionaries, earned  133.00 Cr on its first day in India for all languages.

On its opening day, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in a staggering Rs 201 cr globally.

Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 amassed ₹134.5 crore on its opening day.

A modern take on Ramayana, Adipurush earned  ₹85 crore on its opening day, with ₹60 cr from the Telugu version and ₹25 cr from the Hindi .

Prabhas’ Saaho, garnered ₹79.08 cr on opening day.

2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, earned about ₹80 crore gross collection in India.