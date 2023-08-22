5 Fresh Pairings That Could Set Big Screen on Fire
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
We will see several new pairings on screen.
One of the most anticiapted pairing this years is SRK and Nayantahra.
They will be seen in Jawan.
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will also be teaming up this year.
They will be seen in Animal.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is another hot pairing.
They will be seen in Fighter.
Deepika Padukone will also be seen with Prabhas.
They will be seen in Kalki
Part 1.
Although they’ve worked together in Mahanati, Samantha and Vijay will be seen in the lead this year.
They will be seen in Kushi.