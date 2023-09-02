5 Gripping OTT Series On Competitive Exams
Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar
It is the story of the journey of three UPSC aspirants and their friendship against all odds.
In Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2, Shweta Tripathi portrays a junior doctor dealing with corruption in the medical field.
Crash Course tracks students as they form friendships, encounter first love, face heartbreaks and peer pressure.
Half CA focuses on Archie and Niraj, CA aspirants from different backgrounds, navigating the challenges of this demanding course.
Kota Factory tells the story of students who are stuck for two years in Kota’s coaching town in hope to crack IIT.