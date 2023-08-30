5 Heartwarming Bollywood Films That Beautifully Portrayed Sibling Relationships
Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar
Juhi Chawla portrays the spirit of sibling bonds, standing up for her brother’s rights in My Brother… Nikhil.
Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh as the Mehra sibling duo were absolutely adorable in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Aishwarya, as Sarabjit’s sister in Sarbjit, is a pillar of strength and her love for her brother is the source of it
Shweta Prasad, as the younger sister in Iqbal, was Shreyas Talpade’s confidante, cheerleader, and supporter.
Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na depicted how two siblings, despite having opposite personalities, can understand each other.
Karishma Kapoor played Hrithik Roshan’s sister in Fiza, which revolved around terrorism in Kashmir.