5 Highest Grossing Films Made By Vivek Agnihotri

The Kashmir Files: The most successful film of Vivek Agnihotri’s career, it was based on the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandits genocide and the aftermath that prevailed in the valley. Despite the controversies, the film collected Rs 340 crores at the box office.
The Tashkent Files: Even though the film was declared a sleeper hit, this Vivek Agnihotri film unraveled the conspiracy behind Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s mysterious death. It minted Rs 20.84 crores on a budget of Rs 4 Crores.
Hate Story: The erotic thriller starred Paoli Dam in the role along with Gulshan Devaiah, Nikhil Dwivedi and Mohan Kapoor. Made on a budget of Rs 9 Crore, the film managed to rake in Rs 16.43 Crores at the box office and it was declared ‘average’ as per a report by Box Office India.
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal: John Abraham and Arshad Warsi’s sports drama saw its big release in November 2007. This Vivek Agnihotri film amassed the India lifetime collection of Rs 13.87 crores. Additionally, it grossed Rs 21.72 cr worldwide.
Chocolate: Remake of the 1995 film The Usual Suspects, this Tanushree Dutta, Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty starrer earned a lifetime collection of Rs 6.64 Crores in India. It also grossed Rs 10.14 crore worldwide.