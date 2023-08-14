Kesari: This historical film was based on the battle of Saragarhi and it highlighted the bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers who laid down their lives to protect a British Army post from 10,000 Pashtun invaders. The film collected Rs 151.87 crores at the box office.
Raazi: This Alia Bhatt starrer spy-thriller was an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat and it told the true story of an Indian female spy who makes her way into Pakistan at the peak of war-like situations. The film earned Rs 123.84 crores at the box office.
Airlift: The action-thriller film was based on a real-life hero Mathunny Mathews that risked his life in order to evacuate Indian citizens from Kuwait in the backdrop of the Iraq invasion. This Akshay Kumar film minted 123.4 crores.
Rang De Basanti: A film that found it’s way into the cult-classics of Bollywood, this Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R.Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan starrer became an instant rage at the time of it’s release. The film garnered Rs 96.47 Crore at the box office.