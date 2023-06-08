5 Lesser-known Horror Films That Will Leave You Spooked
Perhaps no film genre in history has revealed more about us as people than the horror genre.
Horror films play on our deepest anxieties, phobias and fear of the unknown.
Since the beginning of time, humans have feared the nature of things unexplored and unknown and horror films delve into that psyche, aiming to instil terror from the same.
We are listing some of the scariest but lesser-known films Hollywood has made in the last decade.
Lights Out: Darkness has been associated with evil since time immemorial and it is the darkness that this film explores. A malevolent spirit who can only strike in darkness is depicted in the movie.
Barbarian: Two vacationers who are mistakenly allotted the same house for rental decide to adjust and stay in it. But they are unaware that there is something extremely sinister lurking.
Make Me a Sandwich: This is one of those extremely unsettling ones that scar you psychologically and leave you disturbed long after the end credits roll.
Mama: In the movie, two young girls who were left in a cabin in the woods are raised by an unidentified being they name ‘Mama’.
Other Side of the Box: A couple has received a gift from an unknown person but strange things start happening to them since they receive the gift.
