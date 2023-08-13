5 Iconic Dharmendra-Hema Malini Films

Produced By Yatamanyu Narain

The Burning Train: This 1980 film revolved around a train on its maiden journey that gets sabotaged by an envious employee.

Sholay: Who can forget the cult-classic film by Ramesh Sippy that featured Dharmendra as Veeru and Hema Malini as Basanti. Packed with memorable dialogues, this film certainly took Hindi cinema to another level.

Pratiggya: This revenge saga was about a truck driver that sets out on a journey to avenge his parents death that were brutally murdered by a bandit. It starred Dharmendra as Inspector Davinder Singh and Hema Malini as Radha Thakur.

Maa: The evergreen film featured Hema Malini and Dharmendra together in a tumultuous family drama, set amid the premise of the importance of motherhood.

Raja Jani: This Dharmendra and Hema Malini flick was loosely inspired from the 1956 Hollywood film Anastasia. It told the story of two men who presented a street dancer as the long lost daughter of a wealthy queen.