5 Interesting Facts About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a member of one of India’s royal families, the Pataudi family. She is a graduate of Columbia University in New York City, where she studied history and political science.
Did you know she had once got suspended from school? She revealed that she had thrown Fevicol on the fan once and the bottle broke, and there was Fevicol all over.
Sara Ali Khan also has a secret Instagram account.
The Kedarnath actress is also a big-time pizza lover. She also has a soft corner for desserts which include milk cake and besan ke laddu.
The actress also has a thing for Bangles. Her love for traditional attires are a proof of the same.