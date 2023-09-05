5 Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Characters We All Love 

Producer: Aditi Giri
Geet – Jab We Met Kareena’s Geet Kareena managed to strike a chord with the audience as it was fresh, inspiring, and soon became a household name.
Pooh – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kareena’s Pooh remains iconic till date!
Pia – 3 Idiots The movie portrayed Kareena as Pia, a medical student, who’s family-oriented and loyal to her father’s vision and career.
Mahi Arora – Heroine Kareena plays the role of a glamorous star falling prey to the limelight and losing her identity.
Deepti Batra – Good Newwz Kareena Kapoor’s character as Deepti Batra is very relatable to the twenty-first-century woman