5 Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Characters We All Love 

Producer:  Aditi Giri

Geet – Jab We Met  Kareena’s Geet Kareena managed to strike a chord with the audience as it was fresh, inspiring, and soon became a household name.

Pooh – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kareena’s Pooh remains iconic till date! 

Pia – 3 Idiots  The movie portrayed Kareena as Pia, a medical student, who’s family-oriented and loyal to her father’s vision and career.

Mahi Arora – Heroine  Kareena plays the role of a glamorous star falling prey to the limelight and losing her identity.

Deepti Batra – Good Newwz Kareena Kapoor’s character as Deepti Batra is very relatable to the twenty-first-century woman