Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan: The 10,125 sqft residence of the legendary actor is also situated in Juhu, next to JW Marriot hotel. Estimated at a whopping value of Rs 100 Crores, the luxurious house has spacious living rooms, contemporary bedrooms, verdant gardens and a personal study room for the superstar himself.
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Quadruplex: The power couple of Bollywood had sent waves for making the biggest residential property deals by buying Rs 119 crore sea-facing quadruplex. Situated on the 16, 17, 18 and 19 floors, their residential complex is spread across 11,266 sqft, with an exclusive terrace of 11,266 sqft.
Hrithik Roshan’s Bungalow: The Vikram Vedha actor had purchased a seaside bungalow in Juhu for Rs 97.50 crore back in 2020. It consists of three floors, a sky terrace of around 6,500 sqft, ten parking lots among other grand amenities.