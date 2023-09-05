5 Legendary Teachers From Bollywood Films 

Producer: Aditi Giri
Shah Rukh Khan in “Mohabbatein” Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Raj Aryan Malhotra, in “Mohabbatein,” is not your conventional teacher but an advocate for love and passion. He challenges the strict rules and traditions of an all-boys boarding school and encourages his students to follow their hearts. Raj Aryan teaches us that love and determination can conquer even the most rigid of societal norms.
Aamir Khan in “Taare Zameen Par” Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Ram Shankar Nikumbh in “Taare Zameen Par” touched the hearts of audiences worldwide. He plays an art teacher who recognizes the struggles of a dyslexic student, Ishaan, and helps him discover his true potential. The film teaches us the importance of recognizing and nurturing each child’s unique talents and abilities.
Hrithik Roshan in “Super 30” In the inspiring biographical drama “Super 30,” Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Anand Kumar, a real-life mathematics teacher who helps underprivileged students crack the IIT entrance exam. Anand Kumar’s dedication and selflessness remind us that education can be a powerful tool for social change and empowerment.
Boman Irani in “3 Idiots” In the heartwarming film “3 Idiots,” Boman Irani plays the role of Viru Sahastrabuddhe, also known as Virus. His strict and conventional teaching methods stand in stark contrast to the film’s protagonist, Rancho (played by Aamir Khan), who believes in the importance of creativity and following one’s passion. Virus teaches us that while academic excellence is important, it should never stifle individuality and innovation.
Rani Mukerjee in “Hichki” In the heartwarming film “Hichki,” Rani Mukerjee plays the role of Naina Mathur, a teacher with Tourette’s syndrome. Despite facing her own challenges, Naina goes above and beyond to teach her students, who are considered misfits. Her unwavering commitment to her students and her ability to turn their weaknesses into strengths inspire us to overcome our own obstacles and embrace diversity.