5 Legendary Teachers From Bollywood Films 

Rani Mukerjee in “Hichki” In the heartwarming film “Hichki,” Rani Mukerjee plays the role of Naina Mathur, a teacher with Tourette’s syndrome. Despite facing her own challenges, Naina goes above and beyond to teach her students, who are considered misfits. Her unwavering commitment to her students and her ability to turn their weaknesses into strengths inspire us to overcome our own obstacles and embrace diversity.