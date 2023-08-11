5 Movies Where Ayushmann Khurrana Took on Unconventional Roles
In his debut, Vicky Donor, he played a sperm donor for a fertility clinic.
In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he played a homosexual who has to win over the family of his lover.
In Doctor G, he played a medical student who struggles to be a gynaecologist as he thinks women are not comfortable with them.
He played a blind pianist this Sriram Raghavan’s dark murder mystery.
In Bala, he played a young man suffering from male pattern baldness who struggles with societal pressure.