5 New Releases on OTT This Week To Watch
Ragnarok S3: Starring David Stakston and Jonas Strand Gravli, Ragnarok has already impressed audience with 2 seasons.
The 3rd season arrives on Aug 24 on Netflix.
Ahsoka: A spin-off of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka adds a new chapter to the Star Wars world.
The miniseries is set to release on Aug 23, on Disney+ Hostar.
Lakhan Leela Bhargava: Ravi Dubey plays an empathetic advocate in his fight for justice in this Jio Cinema series.
The show drops on
Aug 21.
Invasion S2: The alien invasion series is set to return.
The show drops the new season on Aug 23.
Lighthouse: Gen Hoshino and Masayasu Wakabayashi’s Japanese talk show on Aug 22.