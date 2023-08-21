5 New Releases on OTT This Week To Watch

Produced by: Dishya Sharma

Photos: Twitter

Ragnarok S3: Starring David Stakston and Jonas Strand Gravli, Ragnarok has already impressed audience with 2 seasons. 

The 3rd season arrives on Aug 24 on Netflix.

Ahsoka: A spin-off of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka adds a new chapter to the Star Wars world.

The miniseries is set to release on Aug 23, on Disney+ Hostar.

Lakhan Leela Bhargava: Ravi Dubey plays an empathetic advocate in his fight for justice in this Jio Cinema series.  

The show drops on  Aug 21.

Invasion S2: The alien invasion series is set to return. 

The show drops the new season on Aug 23.

Lighthouse: Gen Hoshino and Masayasu Wakabayashi’s Japanese talk show on Aug 22. 