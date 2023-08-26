5 of Salman Khan’s Biggest Eid Blockbusters
Wanted marked Salman Khan’s triumphant comeback. The film was loved by audiences and reestablished Khan’s leading man status.
‘Dabangg introduced audiences to the iconic character, Chulbul Pandey. His portrayal of the fearless cop struck a chord with viewers.
Eid celebrations in 2011 were graced by Bodyguard, a romantic action film that garnered immense popularity
In 2012, Salman Khan gifted fans Ek Tha Tiger, an espionage thriller that broke records.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released on Eid, moved hearts with its emotional story of a man reuniting a child with her family.