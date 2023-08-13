5 Patriotic Films Of Akshay Kumar

Produced By Yatamanyu Narain

Mission Mangal: This Akshay Kumar film depicted a real-life achievement of a group of men and women that made the Mars Orbiter Mission successful.

Airlift: The action-thriller film was based on a real-life hero Mathunny Mathews that risked his life in order to evacuate Indian citizens from Kuwait in the backdrop of the Iraq invasion.

Baby: Akshay Kumar’s taut spy-thriller followed a tactical team of Indian intelligence Bureau to track and neutralize some of the most dreaded terrorists.

Kesari: This historical film was based on the battle of Saragarhi and it highlighted the bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers who laid down their lives to protect a British Army post from 10,000 Pashtun invaders.

Holiday: Akshay Kumar played a soldier in this film, whose holiday goes awry when he comes across a terrorist planning an elaborate bombing in the metropolitan city of Mumbai. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters at the time of it’s release.