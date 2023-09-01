5 Reasons Why Pawan Kalyan Is Called Power Star

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Konidela Kalyan Babu aka Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu film industry. 

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

Apart from his acting chops, he is also known for his philanthropic work among his fans. 

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

He has also donned the hat of screenwriter, producer, director and politician.

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

He is affectionately called a Power Star. 

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

The term Power Star is used to emphasize his charismatic and influential persona.

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

The nickname Power Star likely originated from his on-screen persona and the larger-than-life characters he has portrayed in his films. 

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

From the beginning of his career, he has been setting trends and whatever he does it make it to the headlines. 

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

Whether appearing in a song, a hairdo, dialogue or even wearing a bracelet fans loves to copy. 

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

He has a huge fan following all over the world. His fans are known for their loyalty and their enthusiasm.

pawankalyan.k

Instagram

The actor financially supports various institutions and groups.

pawankalyan.k

Instagram