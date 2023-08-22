Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A remarkably steady YouTuber, Ajay Nagar launched his YouTube channel at the tender age of 10, and kept uploading videos, until their reach increased. Today, he stands as one of India’s wealthiest YouTube stars.
Subscriber count: 40.1M
Pioneering the roasting genre, he gained a vast viewership. He even dropped oot of school to chase his dreams. Presently, his primary focus is on his second channel, CarryisLive, where he creates engaging gaming content.
Bhuvan Bam is an amazing performer, playing numerous characters of his videos himself. He wanted to become a singer, but had no luck in it. He sang in Delhi restaurants to earn just 5000/- per month. YouTube became his resort.
Subscriber count: 26.3M
People love his comedy video series, and he earns millions through them. He even made it to OTT with his Disney+Hotstar release- Taaza Khabar (2023), Amazon miniTV’s Rafta Rafta (2023) and MX Player’s Dhindora (2021).
From mimicking people at school to becoming one of India’s most popular YouTubers, Ashish Chanchlani has come a long way. He even attended professional academy to sharpen his acting skills.
Subscriber count: 29.8M
One of the best in the business, his roast videos helped his gain worldwide reach. In 2019, he played a cameo in Men in Black International. His videos featured top stars like Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor.
Even with subscribers less than CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam or Ashish Chanchlani, Gaurav Chaudhary has a net worth higher than them.
Subscriber count: 23.1M
He is the richest YouTuber in India currently.
He is India’s most-followed tech YouTuber. In 2020, he even made it to Forbes India‘s 30 under 30 list. What makes his channel different from other tech videos is his only-Hindi lanuage usgae.
He is a security systems engineer for the Dubai police, apart from being a YouTuber.
Amit Bhandana started his YouTube channel in 2012, and patiently kept on posting videos till he made it to people’s attention in 2017, with his board’s preparation parody video.
Subscriber count: 24.3M
After that there was no turning back. He featured in Global Top 10 Videos list. Besides being a YouTuber, he is also a singer and music composer, and releases his original music on YT.