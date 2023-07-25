5 Road Trip Movies You Must Watch

Road trip is certainly one of the most effective ways to deal with stressful lives.
Hence, it isn’t surprising that the genre has managed to garner huge popularity among movie buffs.
Road trip films continue to motivate many to embark on journeys of self-discovery.
Here are our top five picks from Bollywood.
Piku: The movie delves into the bond that a father shares with his daughter as they take up a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. The unusual combination of travel buddies included the duo and a taxi business owner.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny who travels around the globe, and shoots dazzling sites in the sexiest towns will certainly want you to take up such an interesting job. .
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: The movie is about three friends taking a trip through Spain, as they heal old wounds, mends fences, and fall in love all over again.
Chalo Dilli: The film showed how a simple road trip from Jaipur to Delhi can turn into a memorable journey while discovering the true colours of India.
Dil Chahta Hai: What could be better than a road trip to Goa with your best buddies? This film has not just given friendship goals but captured the essence of a road trip movie in the most convincing way.