Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal: One of the most soulful songs sung by Arijit Singh for the King Khan in Imtiaz Ali directorial, the song was a breezy ballad composed by Pritam.
Gerua – Dilwale: This Arijit-SRK song had topped all the charts owing to its flavourful quality, which was further accentuated by Kajol-King Khan’s palpable chemistry. The song became a quintessential romantic number in SRK’s career.
Manwa Lage – Happy New Year: The melodious numbers crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal formed a seamless crescendo when picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It’s one of those songs that Arijit sings in his live concerts.
Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan: The groovy and foot-tapping number became a sensation within minutes of its release. Arijit Singh’s voice and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance steps trended for months after the film’s release.
Zaalima – Raaes: Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, this Arijit Singh song was fun, peppy and pleasing to the ears in equal measures. This Pritam-composed song had gone viral when it was first released.