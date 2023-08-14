5 Shocking Statements Sunny Deol Made After Gadar 2’s Release

Gadar 2 smashed box office records, collecting Rs 133 crore in opening weekend.

The film beat OMG 2 at the box office. 

On Monday, Sunny hosted a press confernece and made surprising statements. 

Sunny Deol said he dislikes the term Bollywood. 

Sunny confessed didn’t want to touch Gadar because he was worried of ruining it. 

Sunny Deol cried and laughed all night before Gadar 2’s release because he was overwhelmed.

Sunny Deol said, ‘Jab ye lagi film, uss waqt pata kyun aisa laga rabb mere andar aa gaya’. 

Sunny Deol, director Anil Sharma teased Gadar 3.

