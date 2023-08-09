5 Shocking Confessions Vijay Deverakonda Made at Kushi Trailer Launch
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Vijay Deverakonda dropped the trailer of Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
The trailer launch took place in Hyderabad but Samantha was MIA at the launch.
Apart from releasing the trailer, Vijay made some surprising confessions.
Vijay Deverakonda said he has a crush on Samantha.
He said he misses her at the trailer launch and confessed it is tough to promote a love story alone.
He said he is ready to get married and will tie the knot in a couple of years.
Team Kushi was ready to wait 10 years for Samantha to return from her medical break.
Vijay said that while Liger is not his first flop, it did hurt when it didn’t work.