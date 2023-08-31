5 Similarities Between Jawan and Main Hoon Na
Produced by: Dishya Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan release the trailer of Jawan.
While the trailer packed in the punch, promising a massy movie experience
The trailer reminded us of Main Hoon Na.
The Jawan trailer featured Shah Rukh in an Army official look.
Thus bringing back memories of Main Hoon Na’s Major Ram.
In Jawan, SRK’s motive seems to be revenge.
Although revenge wasn’t the driving force in Main Hoon Na, Major Ram wanted to avenge his dad’s death.
Jawan has a super villain in the form of Vijay Sethupathi.
Much like the spine-chilling villain Suniel Shetty in Main Hoon Na.
There are a couple of scenes in the Jawan trailer too that reminded us of Main Hoon Na.
Like this top angle shot in which SRK was speaking to Vijay.
In Main Hoon Na, SRK had a similar confrontation with one of Suniel’s allies.
In Main Hoon Na, Suniel finds his way to SRK’s home and brings a massive twist to the movie.
The Jawan teaser revealed a similar thing could happen.