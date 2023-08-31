Producer: Aditi Giri
Rashmika Mandanna The actress made her big Bollywood debut with Goodbye starring next to Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. She then went on to star in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is now gearing up for Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha may not have made her debut in a Bollywood movie yet, but the actress has entered the world of Hindi content is enjoying a massive fan following. The actress won hearts with her role in The Family Man 2. She is now gearing up for Citadel with Varun Dhawan.
Nayanthara Nayanthara, who enjoys a massive fan following down South will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on September 7.
Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia has created a niche for herself in both Bollywood as well as South film industry. Her last Bollywood movie was Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer. She was recently seen in Lust Stories.
Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde too enjoys a pan-India fan base. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.