Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Police inspector Ajit Rathod in 2005 released Insaan was another film, in which he had donned the Khakhi to neutralize a terrorist group, led by Amjad Khan(played by Akshay Kumar)
In Priyadarshan’s Aakrosh, Ajay Devgn, along with Akshaye Khanna unearth a dark underbelly in the wake of the disappearance of three university students in a fictional village of Jhanjhar. The movie aptly touched upon themes of caste disparity and corruption.
Who can forget the unstoppable character of Bajirao Singham from Rohit Shetty’s 2011 released Singham. The film showed the actor coming face-to-face with an arrogant and power-hungry Prakash Raj. The film’s success led to the creation of Singham 2 and spin-off movies like Sooryavanshi.