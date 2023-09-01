5 Times Ananya Panday Made Headlines With Her Alleged Relationships
Ananya, who has been rumoured to harbour feelings for Aryan Khan, made headlines when she was allegedly snubbed by him outside a party.
Karan Johar on KWK had hinted that she was ‘
oscillating in between’ two men – allegedly Ishaan Khatter and Aditya Roy Kapur.
She said that she tried flirting with Vijay Deverakonda but there are so many people hitting on him all the time that she got lost in the crowd.
Photos of her romantic gateway with Aditya Roy Kapur in Spain and Portugal went viral on the internet.
On KWK, she seemingly admitted to have dated Kartik Aaryan. “Kal ho na ho, Life is all about surprises,” she said about dating him .