Bigg Boss OTT 2: 5 Times Pooja Bhatt Made Hard-Hitting, Controversial Statements
I’ve been a big star once but there was a time when I only had Rs 4000 in my bank account.
I quit alcohol 7 years ago and started smoking. Finally, I quit smoking cigarettes as it was evil for me.
I let everyone know about my drinking addiction and how I quit. Because addiction and recovery hindustan mein mard ki jageer hai.
I was married for almost 11 years then we decided that something is not right and it is not working out.
In a tasl, she referred to her fellow contestants as ‘Chote’ Log.