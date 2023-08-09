5 Times Ranveer Singh Spoke Of His Love For Shah Rukh Khan
Producer: Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shah Rukh Khan has been the king for years and we have all become actors because of him.
Mera Naam Unke Saath Leke Apne Meri Shobha Bada Di.
He has made entertainment what it is. He’s the benchmark.
Unhone jitna pyaar kamaya hai, jitna pyaar baata hai, uska tinka kama saku toh life fulfil ho jayegi.
Ranveer Singh once replied to a fan’s query about when one could see him and SRK together onscreen. “Aha! Manifest it!” he wrote.