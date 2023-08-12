5 Times Sara Ali Khan Came Across As The Most Relatable
Sara’s decision to pick a budget hotel without heating to save ₹6000 in Kedarnath was much talked-about.
During IIFA Awards on Yas Island, the actress refused to pay Rs 400 for international roaming.
She’s often seen ditching her car for an auto.
She went on record to say she doesn’t have a single pair of designer clothing in her wardrobe.
She’s often spotted street shopping in Bandra and interacting with the vendors.
Despite being a successful actress, she doesn’t travel by a luxury car. Her preferred car is her trusted Honda CRV.