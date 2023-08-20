5 Times Sonam Kapoor Gave A Glimpse Of Birthday Boy Vayu

Producer: Aditi Giri
When Vau completed 6 months, she shared a heartwarming post and wrote, “The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more.”
Earlier Sonam had explained the meaning of the baby’s name and she wrote: “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the aanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.
Sonam’s baby boy Vayu is seen getting love and admiration from maasi Rhea Kapoor and Mama Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
Sonam once gave an adorable glimpse of his baby boy spending quality time with his Dad.