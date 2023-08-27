5 Times When Malaika Arora Slayed In Dance Numbers
Produced by Yatamanyu Narain
Chaiyya Chaiyya: Malaika Arora made the song composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar iconic, by showcasing her dancing skills, while on top of a moving train. She became the epitome of grace and poise in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se.
Anarkali Disco Chali: The Housefull 2 song became an instant chartbuster because of Malaika Arora’s sizzling performance. The song was a quirky take on how ‘Anarkali’ leaves behind Salim to party in a discotheque.
Munni Badnam Hui: Considered to be one of the best dance numbers of the actress, from Salman Khan’s Dabangg, Malaika Arora didn’t leave any stone unturned to put her best foot forward and enthrall us with her glamourous persona.
Hoth Rasiley: This indelible number from Welcome featured Malaika Arora, dancing with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. Whether it was her bold avatar or breathtaking outfits, the dance number is everyone’s all time favorite.
Aap Jaisa Koi: The recent dance number from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero, it showed Malaika Arora setting the dance floors on fire with her sensuous moves, to theremixed version of the song Baat Ban Jaye from the 1980’s film Qurbani.