6 Actors Who Aced The Role Of A Sportsperson On Screen
Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the film ’83 is a testament to his commitment as an actor.
Playing the role of a kabaddi player, Kangana Ranaut embodied the essence of resilience that define athletes in Panga.
Making her debut with a role that demanded not only acting prowess but also physical transformation, Fatima Sana Shaikh left a mark with Dangal.
Priyanka Chopra’s depiction of the iconic Indian boxer Mary Kom in the biographical drama showcased her transformative abilities.
Saiyami Kher’s portrayal of a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer exemplifies her dedication to the craft.
Diljit Dosanjh’s transformation into hockey player Sandeep Singh for Soorma was much appreciated.