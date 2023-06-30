6 Bollywood Actors

Ruling OTT Platforms

Big-screen Bollywood actors

have made it big on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ Hotstar in the last couple of years.

With the movie theatres getting shut during the lockdown period, a rising surge has been seen in OTT releases as well as viewership.

Here's 6 times audiences have loved big screen celebrities on OTT platforms.

Kajol's

comeback OTT movie, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, was welcomed with open hands by her fans and viewers. Her latest OTT release is Lust Stories 2.

has made it to the talks of being a commendable actor, with his OTT series, Breathe Into The Shadows.

Abhishek Bachchan

Starting from his iconic Mirzapur character, Kaleen Bhaiya, to Sacred Games, Ludo, and Criminal Justice, Pankaj Tripathi has done justice to all the diverse roles.

Sushmita Sen

may not have a big screen career that could leave a mark in the industry, but her OTT debut, Aarya, reassured of her acting capability.

Manoj Bajpayee

who has been acting for almost three decades now, has proved his talent time and again. His OTT series, The Family Man has won hearts, and how!

who calls himself an underrated actor, has impressed with his natural acting in the hit OTT show Asur. 

Arshad Warsi

