6 Bollywood Debuts We All Are Waiting For
Suhana Khan will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies.
Khushi Kapoor will also be making her debut with Suhana in The Archies.
Ibrahim Ali Khan has reportedly finished shooting for her debut movie Sarzameen.
Paloma Dhillon is gearing up for her debut with the movie ‘Dono’.
Shanaya Kapoor will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak.
Pashmina Roshan will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound with Rohit Saraf.