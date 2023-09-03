6 Bollywood Ex Couples Who Are Still Friends Even After Break Up

Producer: Aditi Giri
Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Ranbir and Deepika dated for some time before calling it quits. The actors remain good friends and in fact worked together in films like YJHD and Tamasha post their break up.
Hrithik Roshan-Sussane Khan Hrithik and Susanne continue to remain cordial and co-parent their kids. The duo got married in 2000 and officially divorced back in 2014.
Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Kartik and Sara who were dating while filming Love Aaj Kal, broke up after the movie released. The stars continue to remain good friends and are often captured together attending events.
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan Malaika and Arbaaz may have moved on with their respective lives but remain wonderful co-parents to their son Arhaan. They are often captured dropping their son at the airport.
Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani Farhan Akhtar and hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani’s divorce in 2016 marked the end of a 16-year-long marriage. They continue to co-parent their daughter.
Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce came as a huge shock to the fraternity. The two continue to have their mutual respect and friendship and are often spotted in events together.