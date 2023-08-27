6 Bollywood Films Of 2023 That Entered The  Rs 100 Crore Club So Far

Producer: Priyanka Das
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released on July 28, and entered the 100 crore within 2 weeks since it’s release.
Gadar 2 Sunny Deol and Ameesha Singh’s film which is currently running in theatres has already minted Rs 400 crores.
OMG 2 Despite having an ‘A’ certificate, the film managed to mint Rs 100 crores at the ticket window.
Pathaan Just within four days of its release Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan broke all box office records. The film in fact earned 1000 crores globally.