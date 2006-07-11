When most people think of Hindi films, they envision an actor and an actress around whom the plot revolves.
And let’s face it, some of the most popular Bollywood films are love sagas.
However, not every film has an actress. There have been a few films with no heroine and yet managed to pack a punch for plot and performance.
Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Ritvik Sahore featured in key roles in the Hindi sports drama. It’s about a little child named Kayo who is obsessed with cricket.
Sunil Dutt directed and produced the
black-and-white picture, which starred
only him. The film is a soliloquy about
a man who returns home to find his
wife and son missing.
Raj Kumar Gupta’s action thriller lacked a heroine. It starred Rajeev Khandelwal as a Muslim doctor who is persuaded into a terrorist conspiracy by a mysterious caller.
The Mumbai train explosions on
July 11, 2006, inspired Neeraj
Pandey’s thriller. It stars
Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam
Kher in key roles.
The film’s principal actors are Sanjay Dutt, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Javed Jaffrey. It follows four good-for-nothing mates as they search for a treasure.
The film stars Paresh Rawal and
Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The
story revolves around a man who
intends to sue God after an
earthquake ruins his shop.