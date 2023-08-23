6 Bollywood Songs That Romanticize The Moon
Fanaa’s Chand Sifarish is a fan-favourite.
Chand Chupa Badal Mein From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam continues to rule to charts.
Who can forget the melodious ‘Mera Chand Mujhe’ From Yeh Hain Mumbai Meri Jaan?
Md Rafi’s Chand Mera Dil
,
Chandni Ho Tum from
Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
is a vibe!
Another classic, Khoya Khoya Chand Khula Aasman,
from the film Kala Bazar.
Chanda Re, a gem from AR Rahman. Featuring Prabhu Deva and Kajol, it’s from the film,
Minsara Kanavu.