6 Memorable Roles In Which Saif Ali Khan Absolutely Shined
He aced the role of Ishwar ‘Langda’ Tyagi in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara, with a limp, shaved head, bad teeth and a countryside style.
As Rohit Patel In Kal Ho Naa Ho, who slowly falls in love with her BFF, only to find out she loves someone else.
As Sameer in Dil Chahta Hai, a happy and carefree guy, often confused by love, but always supportive of his friends.
As the gifted musician, but jealous lover, Shekhar Roy, in the late Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta.
In Sacred Games, he played a cop under immense pressure to save Mumbai city.
Karan Singh Rathod, a cunning and ruthless character, who frames a woman in case of an possession of illegal firearms.