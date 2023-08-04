Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
6 Must-Watch Indian True Crime Docuseries
Interest in serial killers, predators and other criminals are on the rise.
While there are several movies and series that depict them almost realistically, crime docuseries have a charm of their own.
If you are keen to learn about some of India’s dreaded criminals, the following list will be of interest to you.
House of Secrets:
The Burari Deaths:
The series investigates the mass suicide of three generations of a family in Delhi that shocked the nation.
Instagram
Filmfare
Indian Predator: Butcher of Delhi:
The gripping investigation of a serial killer, who taunted Delhi Police by leaving dismembered bodies all over the city.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld:
The docuseries explores how the Mumbai Police tried to have a crackdown at the crime syndicate of the 1970s.
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore:
This series focuses on a a serial killer that terrorised the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the late 90s and early 2000s.
Crime Stories: India Detectives:
The series focuses on four different criminal investigations, conducted by four police stations in Bangalore.
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom:
The series is about how a group of women take matters in their own hands, by punishing their harasser.