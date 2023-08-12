6 Stars Who Have Dominated OTT with Incredible Acting
Known for his charismatic aura, Shahid Kapoor charmed audiences as the enigmatic ‘Artist’ in the series Farzi.
Jim Sarbh’s portrayal of Adil Khanna in the hit series Made in Heaven was a masterstroke,
Stepping into the shoes of a villainous character in Dahaad, Vijay Verma’s portrayal was nothing short of amazing
Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of police officer Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games set a new benchmark.
Aditya Roy Kapoor’s portrayal of Shaan Sen Gupta, in the gripping series, Night Manager has been much loved.
Sonakshi Sinha’s portrayal of a cop in Dahaad is a testimony to her versatility as an actor.