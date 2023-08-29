6 Times Christmas Proved Lucky For Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan has reportedly locked December 2024 for a new film.
The actor is reportedly reuniting with Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi for a Christmas release.
It is no secret that Aamir Khan considers Christmas lucky for him.
All his Christmas releases have set box office on fire. Here’s a look at a few of them.
Taare Zameen Par (2007) and was a blockbuster. The film is still loved.
Ghajini (2008) helped Aamir establish his hold on the Christmas box office.
3 Idiots (2009) sealed the deal that Aamir is the King of Christmas releases.
Aamir Khan returned in 2013 with Dhoom 3 and set box office on fire.
Aamir took the box office by storm with PK in 2014.
Dangal was Aamir’s last outing at the box office on the occasion of Christmas.