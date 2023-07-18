Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 Times Karan Johar Played Cupid for Bollywood Couples

Karan Johar has turned into a matchmaker for many celebrities in B-town.

Karan Johar

The filmmaker, who has a very strong bond with actors in Bollywood, is said to have played a major role in many love stories.

Karan Johar

His close friend Twinkle Khanna even labelled him ‘Bollywood’s Sima Taparia’ for all the right reasons. 

Karan Johar

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had split after indirectly admitting their relationship on Koffee With Karan. It was KJo who stepped in and helped them work out their differences.

Kiara Advani

Karan has frequently been credited for helping in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story.

Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar also played the role of cupid in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s love story. He stated on his talk show that he really wanted them to be together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

“It all started on Koffee With Karan,” Vicky Kaushal himself claimed. In a KWK episode, Katrina Kaif expressed her desire to collaborate with Vicky in the future. Eventually, they ran into one other at a party, became friends, and are now happily together.

Vicky Kaushal

Neha Dhupia stated in an interview that Karan Johar was responsible for bringing her and Angad Bedi together. She described how Karan dragged them two to a party corner and told them they were a great couple.

Neha Dhupia

Siddharth Roy Kapur first met Vidya Balan at the Filmfare Awards. Karan was the one who thought they would look perfect with each other and reportedly arranged a meeting for them. They met and fell in love.