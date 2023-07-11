7 Actors Who Played God In Movies
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 teaser shows him playing Lord Shiva, complete with six packs.
It is not the first time that the actor is playing god. He was seen as Lord Krishna in OMG – Oh My God.
Amitabh Bachchan played a suave god in a white suit for God Tussi Great Ho.
Sanjay Dutt played Yamraj, the god of death, in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
Rishi Kapoor played a contemporary god in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.
Katrina Kaif also played in god in Hello.
Prabhas played Lord Ram in the recently released Adipurush.
Dara Singh played Lord Hanuman in Bajrangbali.