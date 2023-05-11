If you are yet to watch Korean dramas, commonly known as K-dramas, you are definitely missing out!
They are super addictive with interesting twists.
Squid Game
The game show-based hit drama provides edge-of-the-seat thrills at every turn.
Crash Landing on You
The romantic comedy series centres on two star-crossed lovers across borders.
Boys Over Flowers
The classic teen drama is about a group of privileged boys and how their lives change since the coming of a girl.
Reply 1988
The family drama follows five families in the year 1988, who stay in the same neighbourhood.
Itaewon Class
A story of revenge and romance, it is about an ex-con, his friends and their ambitions.
Hotel del Luna
The quirky drama is about the eponymous hotel that caters to ghosts and spirits.
Hospital Playlist
A medical drama like no other, it is about a group of doctors who share a love of music.