7 binge-worthy K-dramas 

If you are yet to watch Korean dramas, commonly known as K-dramas, you are definitely missing out!

They are super addictive with interesting twists.

 Squid Game

The game show-based hit drama provides edge-of-the-seat thrills at every turn. 

Crash Landing on You

The romantic comedy series centres on two star-crossed lovers across borders.

Boys Over Flowers

The classic teen drama is about a group of privileged boys and how their lives change since the coming of a girl.

Reply 1988

The family drama follows five families in the year 1988, who stay in the same neighbourhood.

Itaewon Class

A story of revenge and romance, it is about an ex-con, his friends and their ambitions.

Hotel del Luna

The quirky drama is about the eponymous hotel that caters to ghosts and spirits.

Hospital Playlist

A medical drama like no other, it is about a group of doctors who share a love of music. 

