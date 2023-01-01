7 Of The Most Bizarre Looks At Met Gala 2023

was held in New York City on the first Monday of May.

The Met Gala 2023

Like every year, it had a few startling moments on the red carpet.

turned up in a furry cat costume, as an ode to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

Jared Leto

too, channelled Choupette by donning cat-like prosthetics.

Doja Cat

 left little to the imagination when he arrived in sparkly body paint and an embellished face mask.

Lil Nas X

stripped down to her lingerie underneath a sheer cone-shaped dress.

Janelle Monae

nail jewels were the talk of the town. Silver jewels dripped down from her manicured nails.

Rita Ora's

turned up in a bridal lace corset bodysuit.

Alton Mason

gave the ultimate ode to Karl Lagerfeld by stepping out in an outfit with a long train that featured the iconic designer.

Jeremy Pope

