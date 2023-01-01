7 Of The Most Bizarre Looks At Met Gala 2023
was held in New York City on the first Monday of May.
The Met Gala 2023
Like every year, it had a few startling moments on the red carpet.
turned up in a furry cat costume, as an ode to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.
Jared Leto
too, channelled Choupette by donning cat-like prosthetics.
Doja Cat
left little to the imagination when he arrived in sparkly body paint and an embellished face mask.
Lil Nas X
stripped down to her lingerie underneath a sheer cone-shaped dress.
Janelle Monae
nail jewels were the talk of the town. Silver jewels dripped down from her manicured nails.
Rita Ora's
turned up in a bridal lace corset bodysuit.
Alton Mason
gave the ultimate ode to Karl Lagerfeld by stepping out in an outfit with a long train that featured the iconic designer.
Jeremy Pope
