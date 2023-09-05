7 Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Engineers
Producer: Chirag Sehgal
Vicky Kaushal has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications.
Nagarjuna did his graduation in automobile engineering but then switched to acting.
Kriti Sanon graduated in Bachelor of Technology from a college in Noida.
Kartik Aaryan has a digree in biotechnology.
R. Madhavan completed his engineering in Kolhapur.
Sonu Sood also did his engineering from a college in Nagpur.
Riteish Deshmukh also has a degree in architectural engineering.