7 Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Engineers

Producer:  Chirag Sehgal

Vicky Kaushal has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. 

Nagarjuna did his graduation in automobile engineering but then switched to acting. 

Kriti Sanon graduated in Bachelor of Technology from a college in Noida. 

Kartik Aaryan has a digree in biotechnology. 

R. Madhavan completed his engineering in Kolhapur. 

Sonu Sood also did his engineering from a college in Nagpur. 

Riteish Deshmukh also has a degree in architectural engineering. 