7 Bollywood Actresses Who Underwent Plastic Surgery

While some have been vocal about their choice to get plastic surgery, there are others who refuse to talk about it openly.

revealed in her memoir about the many corrective surgeries she had to undergo for her nose.

Priyanka Chopra

admitted to getting a lip filler for the movie Bombay Velvet.

Anushka Sharma

has also admitted to going under the knife several times to enhance her looks.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

has gone undergone plastic surgeries, stating she has the right to look the way she wants.

Shruti Haasan

has admitted to getting lip fillers done along with some botox.

Katrina Kaif

has gone under the knife, getting plastic surgeries and hair transplants done.

Kangana Ranaut

has also undergone several plastic surgeries, including lip job, nose job, and cheek implants.

Sushmita Sen

