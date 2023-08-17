7 Bollywood Actresses Who Underwent Plastic Surgery

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
revealed in her memoir about the many corrective surgeries she had to undergo for her nose.
Priyanka Chopra
admitted to getting a lip filler for the movie Bombay Velvet.
Anushka Sharma
has also admitted to going under the knife several times to enhance her looks.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
has gone undergone plastic surgeries, stating she has the right to look the way she wants.
Shruti Haasan
has admitted to getting lip fillers done along with some botox.
Katrina Kaif
has gone under the knife, getting plastic surgeries and hair transplants done.
Kangana Ranaut
has also undergone several plastic surgeries, including lip job, nose job, and cheek implants.
Sushmita Sen