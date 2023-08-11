7 Box Office Records Broken By Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Jailer released  on August 10

The film marked Rajinikanth’s comeback on the big screen after two years.

Jailer has collected Rs 52 cr gross across the languages, breaking several records. 

As reported by trade expert Manobala V, records are:  – BIGGEST TN Opener of 2023

3rd BIGGEST Worldwide opener of all time in Kollywood.

BIGGEST Indian premiere of 2023 in USA.

BIGGEST Tamil opener of all time in Karnataka.

BIGGEST Worldwide opener of all time in Kollywood for no early morning shows category.

Biggest Tamil Opener of 2023 in AP, TS, KL, ROI

BIGGEST Tamil opener of overseas in 2023.