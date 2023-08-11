7 Box Office Records Broken By Rajinikanth’s Jailer
Jailer released
on August 10
The film marked Rajinikanth’s comeback on the big screen after two years.
Jailer has collected Rs 52 cr gross across the languages, breaking several records.
As reported by trade expert Manobala V, records are:
– BIGGEST TN Opener of 2023
3rd BIGGEST Worldwide opener of all time in Kollywood.
BIGGEST
Indian
premiere of 2023 in USA.
BIGGEST
Tamil
opener of all time in Karnataka.
BIGGEST Worldwide opener of all time in Kollywood for no early morning shows category.
Biggest Tamil Opener of 2023 in AP, TS, KL, ROI
BIGGEST Tamil opener of overseas in 2023.