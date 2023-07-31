Producer: Shrishti Negi
Editor: Manuj Yadav
7 Celeb Reactions To
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Karan Johar’s
comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to largely positive reviews on Friday (July 28).
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.
Alia’s
actor-husband
Ranbir Kapoor
was all praise for her and Ranveer’s “amazing” performances in the movie.
Katrina Kaif
, who attended the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, called it “an amazing movie.”
Vicky Kaushal
dubbed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a “hardcore big screen family entertainer.”
Deepika Padukone
was all praise for her actor-husband Ranveer and said that only he could have played Rocky in the film.
Anurag Kashyap
penned a lengthy note after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and called it “the best Karan Johar film by far.”
Shilpa Shetty
said that she became an “official fan” of Ranveer Singh after watching his performance in the movie.
Tiger Shroff
said that Karan Johar “hit it out of the park again” with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.